IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $83.97 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. IOTA has a market cap of $968.08 million and approximately $83.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00063261 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

