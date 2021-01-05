iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQ. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.