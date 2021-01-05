iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $206.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.64. 16,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,765. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.97. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

