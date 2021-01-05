iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 2,444,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,385,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.