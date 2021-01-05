iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 343.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $232.79.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.