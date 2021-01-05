iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.88 and last traded at $79.20. 41,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 30,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

