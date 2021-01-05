iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.76

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 83963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

