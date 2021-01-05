iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,396,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 6,084,108 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

