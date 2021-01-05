IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.49

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 93088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.74 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

