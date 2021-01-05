Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €47.78 ($56.21) and last traded at €47.78 ($56.21). Approximately 1,641 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.46 ($55.84).

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

About Isra Vision AG (ISR.F) (ETR:ISR)

As of June 24, 2020, Isra Vision AG operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco AB.

