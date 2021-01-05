Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.03

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.03 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 3275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Itron alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.