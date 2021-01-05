IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IWGFF. Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

