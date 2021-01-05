J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

