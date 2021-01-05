Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $3,754,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,075,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

