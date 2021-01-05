James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

JHX stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 1.23.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

