Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,673,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,876,107.59.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$19.05 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

