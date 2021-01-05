JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.