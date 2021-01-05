Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.