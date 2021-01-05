Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

