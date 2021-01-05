Jetcoin Trading 85.8% Higher This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $284,925.29 and $890,271.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 85.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars.

