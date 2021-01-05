JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JFE stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.82. JFE has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

