JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18. JFrog has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

