JMP Securities Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $142.49. 14,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

