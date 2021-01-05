Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.