Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JOUT. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $112.21 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,151.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

