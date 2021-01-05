JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBRE. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 548,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $643,000.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72.

