JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 254 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

