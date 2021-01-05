JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

