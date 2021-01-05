JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Landmark Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LARK. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,225. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.48. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.