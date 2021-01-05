JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $89,000 Holdings in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Switchback Energy Acquisition were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBE opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

