JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $90,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

