JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,519 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NantKwest by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 150.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 72.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.52. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

