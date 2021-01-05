JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 1.6%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 2,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 185.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period.

