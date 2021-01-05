KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

