KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.53. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

