KE (NYSE:BEKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several other reports. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NYSE BEKE opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

