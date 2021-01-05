Keep3rV1 Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $277.77 or 0.00822630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00241475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00498190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

