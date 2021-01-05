Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,411. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.