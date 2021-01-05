Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 885,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

