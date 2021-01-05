Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. BidaskClub raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $132.75.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

