Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $155.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.89.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.60. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.