Kin Hits Market Cap of $88.73 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Kin has a market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $424,109.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

