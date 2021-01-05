Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

