KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

