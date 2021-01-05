KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $38.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 866,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.34. 92,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.