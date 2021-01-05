KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading 10.8% Higher

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.26. 134,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 93,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

