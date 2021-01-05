Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Know Labs stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Know Labs has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

