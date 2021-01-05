Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Up 16.3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)’s share price shot up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Konecranes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Konecranes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

