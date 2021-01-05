Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 14.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) rose 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 14,728,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,947,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

