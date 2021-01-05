KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

KWEB traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. 49,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53.

